3 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jones County

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) One additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jones County bringing the county total to three.

Health officials said the third individual who is hospitalized at this time was tested on Monday, April 6.

Confirmation of this individual’s test results was forwarded to the Jones County Health Department on Wednesday, April 8.

Jones County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff are working at this time to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came in close contact with these individuals is contacted.

