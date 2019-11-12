3 sent to hospital after accident involving Pitt County School bus

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning accident involving a car and Pitt County School bus.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.

The Winterville Community Fire Department said that Station 41 was dispatched and responded Engine 4101 and Tanker 4107 to a motor vehicle collision on Frog Level Road involving a school bus.

Asst. Chief Evans (4122) was the first arriving unit on scene and established incident command.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-vehicle collision in which a passenger vehicle was in the back of the school bus.

While on-scene, firefighters assisted EMS with basic patient care and controlled traffic while both vehicles were in the roadway.

Three people, two out of the bus and one out of the passenger vehicle, were transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being on-scene for approximately 45 minutes, the roadway was reopened to the normal flow of traffic.

The accident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.