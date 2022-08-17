GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — UScellular announced a $30,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth, this year funding will support expanding STEM programs for youth.

The donation will support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, and Pitt County Club locations. According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Outcome survey, youth at Clubs displayed greater interest in STEM careers than their peers nationally, at 52% vs. 27%.

This year, funding will focus on expanding certain STEM programs in areas of computer science, robotics, and literacy essentials.

In 2021, UScellular donated 2,845 hotspots and services – a value of nearly $2.6 million to 35 Boys & Girls Clubs, as part of the After School Access Project, a program proving free mobile hotspots and services to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. There are five Clubs located throughout Pitt County, two in Beaufort County, one in Lenoir County, one in Greene County, two in Martin County, three in Craven County, and three in Carteret County. Club programs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and citizenship with an overarching goal of building strong youth and communities.