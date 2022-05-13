GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tomorrow is the United States Postal Service’s 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

USPS is requesting that you leave non-perishable food items in your mailbox tomorrow. Organizers say they hope for a lot of donations this year after two years of having to cancel due to the pandemic.

“We understand everybody’s kind of struggling right now. It’s a little tough and it was kind of short notice with the food drive this year, but we’re going to do the best we can, we’re going to keep on, you know, picking up the food as we keep seeing it,” said Mark Wilson, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Wilson said it will be best to leave your donations out by 8 a.m., and they will be picked up at whatever time your mail is normally delivered. If you have cluster boxes, you can leave donations beside them.