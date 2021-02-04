32-year-old in critical condition at Vidant Medical after Rocky Mount police shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was shot while he was being detained by Rocky Mount police late Tuesday.

Rocky Mount officers were called to the area of Fenner and Jeffreys roads after the Highway Patrol said a suspect jumped and ran from the scene of a traffic stop.

Rocky Mount officers Hunter Brown, 23, and Damian Whitaker, 28, responded and encountered a subject matching the description provided by the Highway Patrol.

The officers attempted to take the suspect, identified as Juan Manuel Cruz Jr, into custody.

While Brown and Whitaker were trying to detain Cruz, shots were fired.

Cruz was injured and taken to UNC Nash Health Care. He was later transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Brown was was hired by the Rocky Mount Police Department on June 1, 2020.

Whitaker has been with RMPD since July 25, 2019.

Chief George Robinson said the officers were not injured.

Both officers have been placed on administrative duty per Rocky Mount Police Department Policy for officer-involved shootings.

“We want to do a full and thorough investigation. There is no timetable (for completion),” Robinson said.

The SBI is investigating.