DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Wallace and Penderlea Fire Departments conducted a high water rescue Friday morning on SE Railroad St.

Approximately 3-4 feet of water was moving across the road when a school bus attempted to travel north.

33 people were rescued and officials said, road closed signs were present when they attempted to cross.

Penderlea FD, Wallace PD, NCSHP, and Duplin County EMS assisted during the rescue.