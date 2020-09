KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the threat of severe weather, the 35th Annual James Sprunt Community College Foundation Golf Tournament has been postponed until Thursday, September 24.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place on April 30 but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions and moved to Thursday, September 17.

The event will take place at the Duplin County Club in Kenansville from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with two flights of golf (morning and afternoon).