GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) If you went to fill up your car recently, you may have seen a much larger crowd in the store. The reason why is the big lottery jackpot!

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing could land you $378 million. It is the largest jackpot this year and is the biggest since June 7 of last year, when it hit $522 million.

Besides the jackpot, you can also win prizes ranging from $2 million to $5 million, but the odds of winning the Mega Millions Jackpot are one in 302,500,000.