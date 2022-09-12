NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Women’s Shelter is announcing its 3rd annual Benefit Motorcycle Ride to help end domestic violence and there is still plenty of time to sign-up for the ride.

This year’s ride will be led by The Punishers LEMC NC Original, a Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club consisting of current and retired law enforcement, firefighters, active EMS personnel, active and retired military, and like-minded individuals.

The 120-mile ride will begin at Temple Church in New Bern and wind through Craven, Pamlico and Jones counties, ending at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton.

Registration begins at 9:30 AM with kickstands up by 11:30 AM. Advance discount tickets will be on sale at the Boneyard Harley-Davidson and Mitchell Hardware in New Bern for $15. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event for $20 a biker and $15 per passenger and non-rider.

There will be free meals served, entertainment, a 50/50 raffle following the ride, biker games such as Slow Ride, Ball Drop and Balloon Toss and photo opportunities with your bike.

The Coastal Women’s Shelter serves the Craven, Jones, and Pamlico area, being the sole provider of comprehensive domestic violence services at no cost to survivors. They say the work they do creates the bridge to empower survivors in their journey to safety and security. With services ranging from but not limited to, court advocacy, transportation, tuition assistance, clothing, food, housing assistance, monthly support groups for adults and youth, employment, a 24/7/365 crisis hotline, and inter-agency information and referrals.