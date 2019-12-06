4 arrested on firearm charges in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Four people have been arrested firearm charges in Kinston Thursday night.

Around 9:07 PM, the Kinston Police Department, with the assistance of NCDPS arrested several people on the 400 block of College Street.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Kobe Sheppard for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for a probation revocation.

23-year-old Tyree Hough was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and for a probation revocation.

18-year-old Joel Moore was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 25-year-old Henry Hicks was arrested for a probation revocation.

Sheppard was sent to the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond for the firearm charge and received no bond for the parole revocation.

Hicks received a $20,000 bond for the parole revocation and was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center.

Hough was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond and Moore as placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $145,000 bond.