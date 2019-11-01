$4 million approved for mold remediation, shelter at Craven County Schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The State of North Carolina and FEMA are announcing more than $4.1 million to the Craven County Board of Education for Hurricane Florence-related costs.

The funds, approved through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, reimburse cleaning mold from Craven County elementary, middle and high schools that flooded during Hurricane Florence.

The mold removal eliminated health and safety threats to students, faculty, and staff who could return to school.

The $4.1 million also reimburses costs related to using four Craven County schools as shelters as a response to Hurricane Florence.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75% of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the State of North Carolina.

The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments, and certain nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $3 million and the state’s share is more than $1 million.

The Craven County Board of Education has been approved for a total of more than $5.3 million for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.