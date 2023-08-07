GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people including a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, were killed in a car crash Sunday evening near U.S. Highway 13, according to State Highway Patrol.

Around 5:23 p.m. Sunday, the State Highway Patrol responded to a collision on U.S. 13 in Wayne County. An investigation showed that a Toyota Camry was traveling southwest on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a Cadillac CTS car head-on traveling northeast, according to troops.

The driver of the Toyota, Regina Aquiningoc, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene as well as a 4-year-old child. A 1-year-old in the same vehicle was transported to UNC Wayne Hospital where it was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Cadillac, Mary Perry, 60, was airlifted from the scene to the hospital but was later pronounced dead as well.

State Highway Patrol says that alcohol and speed are suspected factors in this incident.