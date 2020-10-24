4 people previously unaccounted following large house fire in Buxton now confirmed dead

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials have now stated that four people who were previously unaccounted for following a large house fire in Buxton have now been confirmed dead.

Dare County Emergency Management said the fire broke out before 4 a.m. Friday at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton. Two people were found at the scene and taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment, but the other four were still considered missing around 9:25 a.m. that day.

The fire caused severe damage to neighboring residences on Cape Hatteras Lane.

On Friday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Commander Capt. Matt Baer said “the family” of a Coast Guard member was one of the people confirmed dead. He didn’t say whether all four people were part of that one family.

Baer said several active-duty Coast Guard members live at the complex where the fire took place.

No other details are available at this time, but the Dare County Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause. The fire delayed the detonation of a World War II era bomb that was found on the beach in Buxton on Thursday.

“Thoughts and prayers are with all who have been impacted by this tragic fire, especially those that lost loved ones,” said Drew Pearson, Dare County Emergency Management Director. “We thank all those that answered the call, from the 911 call takers to each and every first responder, numerous volunteers and the fire investigators for their tireless efforts.”

The names of the deceased are still being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The cause of the fire is still investigated.