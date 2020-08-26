$4,066 raised by Pitt Co. firefighters during 2020 MDA Fill the Boot campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) During the 2020 MDA Fill the Boot campaign, members of Pitt County took to storefronts and continued a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community.

“Pitt County Firefighters have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said MDA Executive Director Liz Shirley. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Pitt County community who have helped to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.rDonations will help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for local families living with neuromuscular diseases.