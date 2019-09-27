North East Carolina Prep School faculty member charged with indecent liberties with student

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A North Carolina Prep School faculty member has been charged with indecent liberties with a student.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m. officials with the North East Carolina Prep School contacted the Tarboro Police Department in regards to concerns of inappropriate behavior between a faculty member and a student.

During the initial investigation, it was learned that school officials had very recently been made aware of these concerns, after which they took immediate action to prevent any further potential contact between the faculty member and student.

The case was then forwarded to members of the police department’s Investigation Division for further review.

Investigators prioritized the case and were successful in their efforts to gather the necessary evidence to determine that an inappropriate relation had in fact occurred.

On Wednesday, warrants were obtained and served on James Robert Vick, 41, of Elm City, for two counts of a sex act with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Vick was sent to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under an $800,000.