$42 million school bond referendum passes in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Schools is set to receive a new influx of money. Unofficial results show voters this week approved plans for a $42 million school bond referendum.

72% of Carteret County voters favor raising property taxes to pump millions of dollars into their district’s school projects.

Property tax will gradually increase about 2.3 cents over the course of the next few years.

School Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson says the money will fund projects at every campus in the district.

Plans for West Carteret High School.

Plans range for adding new security and safety measures to construction upgrades for four existing gymnasiums.

The gyms will be built to be made shelter-ready in the event of a hurricane.

So during a storm we would be able to serve food to those who might be in the shelter. The shelter-ready gyms will have generators built in to the gymnasium so we can go right [inside] if we do have a storm,” said Jackson.

Other projects include a new baseball and softball field at East Carteret High School, a new classroom building at Broad Creek Middle School, and a new gym at White Oak Elementary.

Plan for Broad Creek Middle School.

Jackson credits the community’s involvement including the grassroots group, the Citizens Advocating for Responsible Spending, for sharing the word about the bond referendum.

“It really was a community effort and certainly I think that’s why it passed overwhelmingly,” said Jackson.

No exact timeline on when the projects will start or finish, but school officials say projects are set to be completed over the next few years.

The county’s finance director says a one-cent increase of property taxes generates $1.6 million for the district.

County official say people won’t see their property tax rate go up until the 2020-2021 tax bill.