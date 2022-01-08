49th annual Trenton Volunteer Fire Department auction attracts people from all over

TRENTON, NC (WNCT) – People came from all over, even from other states, to the Trenton Fairgrounds Saturday for the 49th Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Annual Farm Equipment and General Auction.

Organizers said the event is one of the largest of its kind in North Carolina, attracting people from other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia.

“It’s a community effort, it’s for the volunteer fire department. Without the community in support of our volunteers to help us, we could not put this on,” said Timmy Coward, chief of Trenton Volunteer Fire Department.

Coward said the auction is like a reunion, with some people not seeing each other until the event every year. The auction also featured a flea market. People browsed and took trips down memory lane through the items that can’t be found in stores.

“They’ve got a lot of stuff that people sell. I used to buy and sell tractor equipment and I always come to buy and sell something,” said Duplin County resident Doug Laslanier.

Lines formed about lunchtime to wait for meat to come straight off the grill. The volunteer fire department cooked more than 6,000 pounds of meat ready to feed those who worked up an appetite from all the buying and selling.

“Get your bidder number and come on down. Come out early that’s for sure,” said Jonna Bird, Sneads Ferry Resident.