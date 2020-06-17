4th of July fireworks a go for Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The annual Morehead City Fireworks is a go from Sugarloaf Island on July 4 at 9 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is encouraged to watch the fireworks from their car, a restaurant, their home, or come by boat while social distancing in groups no more than 25 people keeping 6 feet apart between groups.

The annual Morehead City Parks & Recreation concert in Jaycee Park has been canceled.

The fireworks display is sponsored by the Town of Morehead City and hosted by Downtown Morehead City, Inc.

Officials said, “there will be plenty of room to spread out within a 10-block radius, so bring your walking shoes and enjoy exploring downtown!”

There will be live music throughout the weekend in most dining establishments.

A more detailed list of events can also be found on Downtown Morehead City, Inc.’s Facebook page.

Citizens should check businesses’ individual websites for complete information on their events during the week, some may be weather dependent, and please be kind and follow COVID-19 rules.