4th positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Greene County and the Greene County Department of Public Health received notification on Wednesday, April 1.

The individual was tested on March 26. The individual is isolated at home.

Due to privacy, no further information will be shared regarding this individual.

Joy Brock, Greene County Health Director says “We would like to thank our local healthcare providers that continue to collect specimens for lab testing as needed. We want our community to know that we are transitioning into a different phase of our response efforts to COVID-19. In general, patients in non-congregate settings who have mild symptoms compatible with COVID-19 do not need testing and should be instructed to stay and recover at home. Patients should call their local healthcare provider if they have worsening signs or symptoms of respiratory illness (e.g. increasing fever, shortness of breathing, difficulty breathing, chest discomfort, altered thinking, cyanosis).”

To protect your health, the health of those most at risk for serious complications from COVID-19, andmedical personnel: