50th annual Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival pushed back to October

SNEADS FERRY, N.C (WNCT) — Officials with the Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival are pushing back the 50th annual event to October.

The decision was made to move the dates to Oct. 22-23 due to rising COVID-19 cases and due to lack of volunteers. The annual Shrimp Ball is still scheduled to happen on Aug. 7.

Committee officials said the decision was “fiscally necessary” for the community during these uncertain times. Planning for the festival continues. Committee members invite the public to join them in their meetings.

The next meeting will be Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Click here to check out the Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival website and Facebook page for more details.