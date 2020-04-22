Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

572 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Wayne County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department has identified 572 positive COVID-19 cases.

This number is significantly higher due to 458 positive cases at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro.

Health department staff also continue working closely with long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said there are 22 recoveries and 1,636 tests have been completed in the county.

Stay with 9OYS for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV