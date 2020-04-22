572 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department has identified 572 positive COVID-19 cases.

This number is significantly higher due to 458 positive cases at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro.

Health department staff also continue working closely with long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said there are 22 recoveries and 1,636 tests have been completed in the county.

