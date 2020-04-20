575 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO. N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County officials announced there are 575 cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County.

Of the 575 cases, eight individuals have recovered and six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the county.

Health officials are also reporting 458 positive COVID-19 cases at Neuse Correctional Facility.

Health department staff also continue working closely with long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by following guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

