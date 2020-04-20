Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

575 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Wayne County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO. N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County officials announced there are 575 cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County.

Of the 575 cases, eight individuals have recovered and six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the county.

Health officials are also reporting 458 positive COVID-19 cases at Neuse Correctional Facility.

Health department staff also continue working closely with long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by following guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV