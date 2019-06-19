58-year-old man dies 2 days after being struck by vehicle on N.C. Highway 11

A man died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on N.C. Highway 11 on Monday, Kinston police said.

The Kinston Police Department responded to N.C. Highway 11 near the area of Executive Drive in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Monday around 6:25 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with the struck pedestrian, identified as Burl Perry Merritt Jr., 58, of Kinston, who was conscious and alert but transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

According to witnesses, Merritt was walking on the shoulder of the road when he walked into the roadway and he was struck by a motor vehicle.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were notified that Merritt later died at Vidant Medical Center.

The results of Merritt’s sustained injuries and cause of death is pending the Medical Examiner’s investigation.

This case is still under investigation.