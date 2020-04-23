597 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department has identified 597 positive COVID-19 cases.

This number is significantly higher due to 463 positive cases at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro.

Health department staff also continue working closely with long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said there are 26 recoveries and 1,693 tests have been completed in the county.

Stay with 9OYS for more updates.