5K run to benefit the reentry of people released from prison

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 5K run for Pitt County is kicking off to help support the reentry of those who are being released from prison.

“Reentry is extremely important because the majority of the people that come out of the system end up back in incarceration,” said Jessica Forys, Project Mgr. and Funding Coord. “NCRIFS”.

Reentry is the goal for the North Carolina Reentry Innovators for Success. It’s a local non-profit working to help people who have been incarcerated transition back into society.

“We want people to not only leave the system and kind of try and get back into life but be successful and be productive and be that whole part of the society,” said Forys.

Jessica Forys is the group’s project manager and funding coordinator. She says the run is not only a way to raise awareness for the cause of reentry but also funding for special projects they have planned.

“Really what we are trying to do is we are trying to promote wellness, raise awareness and really raise funds for a great cause,” said Forys. “We are trying to get our first transitional house in Pitt County for individuals coming out of the system and leaving incarceration and just trying to help them reintegrate back into society and start that healing and redemption process in the community.”

Those who complete the 5K run will be sent a medal in which they can post to social media with the group’s special hashtag “#5K4Reentry.”

Overall, the group just wants to see those who have lived a life of confinement be able to go about life as any other person does.

“We really just hope to see everyone at the registration and hope they want to be a part of this healing and the family that we are trying to build here at NCRIF’s.”

If you would like to register for the 5K, you can click here.