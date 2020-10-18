62-year-old man dead following crash involving riding lawnmower in VA

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a riding lawnmower late Saturday night.

Dispatchers in Hampton say a crash involving a pedestrian was reported in the 1800 block of Shell Road just after 11 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Malibu that had struck a riding lawnmower in the roadway.

The driver of the riding lawnmower was pronounced dead on the scene, and another man, who was also on the lawnmower, was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Floyd Arthur Howard.

Initial investigation revealed that both the lawnmower and the sedan were traveling west on Shell Road when the sedan struck the lawnmower from behind.

The crash remains under investigation.

There is no other information at this time.