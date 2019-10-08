64th Lenoir County Agricultural Fair kicks off

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Today kicks off the 64th year of the Lenoir County Agricultural Fair where the average attendance is over 10,000 people.

It is held each year in the Fall and features amusement rides, agricultural exhibits, and different entertainment/competitions each day.

It is filled with family fun games, contests, and a variety of everyone’s favorite fair foods!

The 64th Lenoir County Agricultural Fair starts today and ends on Saturday.

Gates opened at 5 PM today-Friday and 12 PM Saturday.

The fair is located at the Lenoir County Fair Grounds at 401 Fairgrounds Road.

For all the special entertainment/competitions set each day check out the Lenoir County Fair.