651 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, 31 recoveries in Wayne County

Local

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County officials announced an additional 12 cases of COVID-19 bringing Wayne County’s total to 651.

Of the 651 cases, 31 individuals have recovered, 10 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and 1,874 tests have been completed in the county.

Health officials are also reporting 470 positive COVID-19 cases at Neuse Correctional Facility.

Health department staff is continuing to work closely with long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by the following guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

