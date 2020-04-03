7 cases of COVID-19 reported in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Health Department received notification of the lab-confirmed cases on Friday.

The sixth case is related to travel outside of the State.

At this time, the seventh case is still being investigated by the Health Department to gather more information and further details will be shared as they become available.

As of today, the Lenoir County Health Department has been involved in monitoring over 100 individuals across the County.

The age range of positive COVID-19 cases in Lenoir County has been between 18 and 60 years old.