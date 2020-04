NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A joint investigation and collaboration between the Nash County Sheriff's Office, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, and the Rocky Mount Police Department resulted in the identification and arrest of two subjects responsible for catalytic converter thefts dating back as far as October 2019.

During this investigation the suspects, Derek Scott Garris and Scott Gupton, were identified and arrested for a Larceny of Auto Parts (Catalytic converters) case which had been reported in Edgecombe County.