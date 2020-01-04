7th Annual Don Skinner Guitarfest supports domestic violence shelter in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – For seven years the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association hosts performances at the Arts of the Pamlico’s Turnage Theatre for the Don Skinner Guitarfest.

This event held in Washington honors the memory of the late musician Don Skinner.

Linda Boyer is the chairman of the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association.

“Don was one of our original members. While he was with us he loved playing guitar, he was a natural performer and he’d get everybody interested and he’d play a lot of rick and roll and a lot of old bluegrass tunes and he was just a very generous kind talented fella and we miss him,” said Boyer.

The BCTMA is a grassroots non-profit organization that promotes the performance and gratification of traditional music here in eastern North Carolina.

Pamela Cox is one of the performers for this year’s Guitarfest.

She says, “We all just have fun getting together and performing, we don’t have to be on a big stage in front of thousands of people we love gathering in this little space right here and it’s intimate and we’re all friends and we welcome anybody that enjoys listening to music.”

Funds raised from the day of music will be donated to Ruth’s House.

They are a not-for-profit organization in Washington that assists family and domestic violence victims and provides a safe space for them.

Linda Boyer explains why these contributions are so important, “Well BCTMA really believes in giving back to the community and this is certainly an amazing cause some of the statistics I’ve read which is 1 in 4 women are subject to abuse sometimes during their life and that’s a lot of women,” she says.

With the new year, the Arts of the Pamlico has a vision to grow options for inclusive art programs and opportunities for artists in the area.

If you would like more information on how you can become involved in events held at the turnage theatre you can visit Arts of the Pamlico’s website here or visit the BCTMA’s website here.