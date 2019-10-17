8 arrested for trafficking drugs throughout ENC

(WNCT) Eight suspects have been arrested for trafficking drugs throughout eastern North Carolina.
Over the past two weeks, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged eight criminal suspects as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
Not only are these suspects responsible for trafficking drugs in Pamlico County, but also throughout Eastern North Carolina, deputies said.
During the investigation, deputies conducted vehicle stops, executed search warrants and made controlled purchases of drugs to include heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, illegally sold prescription medication and marijuana.
Ralph Gregory Kinnion of New Bern was charged with:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Trafficking in opium/opiate/opioid/heroin
- Possess controlled substance in prison/jail premises
- Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He received a $1 million bond.
Amanda Potter Williams of Reelsboro was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver MDMA
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule IV
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule VI
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
She received a $750,000 bond.
Clifton Aaron Saunders of Bayboro was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver cocaine
- Possess drug paraphernalia
He received an $8,000 bond.
William Jerry Gibbs of Vandemere was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
He received a $20,000 bond
Alexis Kisby Skurjunis of Grantsboro was charged with:
- Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine
She received a $6,000 bond
Crystal Dawn Carawan of Arapahoe was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of marijuana
She received a $100,000 bond.
Ariel Ashely Skinner of Alliance was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
She received a $15,000 bond.
Octavia Maria Gibbs of Vandemere was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver cocaine
She received a $20,000 bond.
The operation is ongoing, and several additional arrests are expected.