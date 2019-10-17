8 arrested for trafficking drugs throughout ENC

(WNCT) Eight suspects have been arrested for trafficking drugs throughout eastern North Carolina.

Over the past two weeks, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged eight criminal suspects as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Not only are these suspects responsible for trafficking drugs in Pamlico County, but also throughout Eastern North Carolina, deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies conducted vehicle stops, executed search warrants and made controlled purchases of drugs to include heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, illegally sold prescription medication and marijuana.

Octaia Gibbs

Ariel Skinner

Crystal Carawan

Skurjunis

William Jerry Gibbs

Clinton Saunders

Amanda Potter

kinnion

Ralph Gregory Kinnion of New Bern was charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in opium/opiate/opioid/heroin

Possess controlled substance in prison/jail premises

Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $1 million bond.

Amanda Potter Williams of Reelsboro was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver MDMA

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule II

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule IV

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule VI

Possession of drug paraphernalia

She received a $750,000 bond.

Clifton Aaron Saunders of Bayboro was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver cocaine

Possess drug paraphernalia

He received an $8,000 bond.

William Jerry Gibbs of Vandemere was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He received a $20,000 bond

Alexis Kisby Skurjunis of Grantsboro was charged with:

Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine

She received a $6,000 bond

Crystal Dawn Carawan of Arapahoe was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

She received a $100,000 bond.

Ariel Ashely Skinner of Alliance was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

She received a $15,000 bond.

Octavia Maria Gibbs of Vandemere was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell/deliver cocaine

She received a $20,000 bond.

The operation is ongoing, and several additional arrests are expected.