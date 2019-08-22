8-year-old CEO of Jade’s Journee reaches out to the community

Rylan Kelly is the CEO of Jade’s Journee.

The 8-year-old is working to bring positivity into other’s lives.

From the age of 6, Rylan Kelly has been working on a business that helps to empower girls.

“The reason I kind of started was at my old school I usually got bullied a lot so my mom would tell me scriptures but sometimes I would forget so the bows would kind of help me remember and I thought the other girls would kind of remember too,” she says.

Rylan’s come a long way in the last two years, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

With the support of her family, she’s learning head on how to manage her own business while also impacting others.

Rylan’s mom, April Kelly says it’s been very important to create generational wealth and to get Rylan to start seeing the value of money business and entrepreneurship at an early age.

Despite her age, Rylan wants to show the world that she’s passionate about her work.

April Kelly believes it’s vital for Rylan to share her positive mindset with those around her.

“Representation matters. I think it’s very important for other little girls who look like her to see that they can do what she’s doing and just seeing her go through the process,” Kelly says.

With the new school year just around the corner, Rylan is seeking out parents and students from the community to gather outside the Pitt County courthouse on Saturday, August 24th for a special moment.

Rylan says, “This is for all the students to have a moment of encouragement to just uplift them because now they’re going to be going into higher grades getting difficult homework.”

Right now Jade’s Journee is working on making things for girls who are struggling with health issues to make sure they have accessories available too.

You can find out more information about Jade’s Journey on her Facebook and Instagram page.