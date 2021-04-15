8-year-old raises money to get items for children in need

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County 8-year-old is proving that anyone can lend a helping hand.

Norah Kowalski volunteers at the non-profit Backpack Friends every Thursday with her family. She and her sisters started a fundraiser goal of $650 in 650 hours to donate 650 hairbrushes. Instead, they raised nearly $900 and are donating 650 brushes, 650 combs and filled backpacks with food.

The children that Backpack Friends distributes to are identified as “in need” by school guidance counselors and site coordinators. The bags that Backpack Friends put together get distributed to 18 different locations and schools in Carteret, Craven, Onslow and Jones counties.

For more information on Backpack Friends or donations, click here.