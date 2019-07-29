Lenoir County WIC lobby revitalization

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Lenoir County Health Department revealed its revitalized WIC Program lobby.

The new improvement included colorful chairs, a play area for kids and a mural that represents the diverse group of people that the program serves on a daily basis.

The WIC Program serves more than 96% of its caseload and the lobby is often full of families.

This busy space will now provide a calm and stimulating environment.

This center provides healthy foods, nutritional education for low-income pregnant women, children that are at nutritional risk, and much more.

For more information check out the Lenoir Co. WIC Program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV