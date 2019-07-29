Lenoir County WIC lobby revitalization

The Lenoir County Health Department revealed its revitalized WIC Program lobby.

The new improvement included colorful chairs, a play area for kids and a mural that represents the diverse group of people that the program serves on a daily basis.

The WIC Program serves more than 96% of its caseload and the lobby is often full of families.

This busy space will now provide a calm and stimulating environment.

This center provides healthy foods, nutritional education for low-income pregnant women, children that are at nutritional risk, and much more.

For more information check out the Lenoir Co. WIC Program.