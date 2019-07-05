9 Around Town: July 5-7

Got plans this weekend? WNCT Angie Quezada brings you the latest events across Eastern North Carolina.
Friday, July 5th, 2019
10th Anniversary Ocean City Jazz Festival
2649 Island Dr, North Topsail Beach, North Carolina 28460
4:00 pm – 9:30 pm –
Saturday, July 06, 2019 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Sunday, July 07, 2019 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm
* Jazmin Ghent, John Brown Little Big Band and the Sax Pack featuring Jeff Kashiwa, Steve Cole and Marcus Anderson
Saturday, July 6th, 2019
Free Fitness Bootcamp- Train with Mikey and Cryo252
8:30 AM
Town Commons- Greenville, NC
*More information call 252-414-4747
*Bring water bottle!
Sunday, July 7th, 2019
Sunday in the Park – The Monterio Experience
7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Town Common
105 E. 1st St Greenville, NC