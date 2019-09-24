Several suspects arrested after ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Havelock officials have arrested several suspects as part of ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’.

Over the past three months, the Havelock Police Department has charged the following suspects with violating the North Carolina Controlled Substance Act:

Crystal Lindstadt

Catherine Layla Marie Clark

David Anthony Matthews

Johnathan David Stephan

Donald Josker

Joy Lynn Reybein

Kevin William Hammond

Dani Wood

David Anthony Matthews of Havelock was arrested and given a $25,000 bond:

Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, a Schedule I Controlled Substance. One count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Gillian Weager Cunningham of Havelock was arrested and given a $25,000 bond:

Felony possession of methamphetamines, a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Donald Edward Josker of Havelock was arrested and given a written promise to appear in court:

One count possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver heroin, a Schedule I Controlled Substance. One count maintaining a vehicle Two counts- PWIMSD Sch. I (Heroin) Two counts- PWIMSD Within 1000 feet of a park Two counts-Conspire to sell and deliver Sch. I (Heroin) Maintaining a dwelling for the storage, sell or use of Controlled Substance

William Joseph Love of Roanoke Rapids was arrested and given a $75,000 bond:

One count felony possession of Controlled Substance within 1000 ft of school or daycare One count trafficking opium or heroin One count felony possession marijuana, a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. One count possession of firearm by felon

Kevin William Hammond of Havelock was arrested and given a $150,000 bond:

Two counts PWIMSD Sch. I (Heroin) Two counts PWIMSD Sch. I within 1000 feet of a childcare facility Two counts Possession of drug paraphernalia Three counts Trafficking heroin Maintaining a dwelling for the storage or sale of Controlled Substances

Catherine Layla Marie Clark of Havelock was arrested and given a $20,000 bond:

Two counts PWIMSD Sch. II (Methamphetamine) Two counts Conspire to Sell and Deliver Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

Joy Lynn Reybein of Newport was arrested and given a $50,000 bond:

Three counts Trafficking methamphetamine Conspire to Traffic methamphetamine PWIMSD Sch. II (Methamphetamine) Felony possession of Sch. I (Heroin)

Johnathan David Stephan of Newport was arrested and given a $50,000 bond:

Three counts Trafficking methamphetamine Conspire to traffic methamphetamine PWIMSD Sch. II (Methamphetamine) Felony possession of Sch. I (Heroin)

Crystal Ann Lindstadt of Newport was arrested and given a $30,000 bond:

PWIMSD Sch. II (Methamphetamine) Conspire to sell and deliver Sch. II (Methamphetamine) Two counts PWIMSD Within 1000 feet of a school and park

Dani Maria Wood of Newport was arrested and given a $30,000 bond: