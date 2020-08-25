9 inmates, 2 officers at Pitt County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As of Tuesday, nine inmates and two officers at the Pitt County Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, administrators from the detention center and the sheriff’s office have met with in-house contracted physician staff as well the Pitt County Public Health Director, Dr. Silvernail, at length regarding this development.

A great amount of time has been invested regarding the investigation and tracking of cases within the facility.

Contract tracing has been completed involving all known positive cases.

All medical recommendations have been and are still being followed at this time.

Medical treatment is provided to meet the needs of all inmates.

Since March 1, the Pitt County Detention Center has processed over 5,100 inmates.

As a protective measure, during this time every inmate housed at the detention center has gone through a 14-day quarantine process prior to classification and assignment into the general population.

Temperature checks, electronic visitation, electronic first appearance, limited movements, aggressive cleaning regimens, and other measures have been implemented.