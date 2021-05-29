9-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A 9-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

It happened May 27 around 5:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sunset Avenue.

According to police, officers got a call about an accident with injury on Sunset Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a child who was hit by a vehicle.

The 9-year-old was airlifted to Vidant Healthcare for further treatment.

Police said the vehicle involved stayed on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.