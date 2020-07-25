9-year-old dies after being shot in vehicle

EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person or group that shot and killed a 9-year-old girl Friday night.

Deputies got a call about a shooting after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Queen Street and Highway 17.

There were two victims of the shooting.

One of them, a 9-year-old girl, who died from her injuries.

The other victim was a woman who is being treated at Vidant Memorial Hospital.

Based on statements from witnesses, deputies believe the driver or occupants of this vehicle are involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252)-482-8484 or the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation at (919)-662-4500.