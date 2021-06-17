9OYS celebrates Nexstar 25th Founder’s Day by volunteering at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Today, June 17, is a special day as Nexstar Media Inc., our parent company here at WNCT, turns 25. For this founder’s day, nationwide, Nexstar stations across the country are teaming up to help make a difference in each of our communities.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina serves 34 counties in the state, working with over 900 food pantries. 150,000 people across Eastern North Carolina alone are considered food insecure. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a 17% increase in calls for food assistance.

George Young is the Eastern Regional Director for the non-profit and he says the work they are doing is vital in getting food to families and individuals in need.

“The pandemic of course really had a tremendous impact on people‘s lives. Many people were furloughed, laid off, are really struggling so seeing a 17% increase in calls for food assistance right away told us that our folks are really struggling,” said Young.

The food bank has distributed over 27,000,000 pounds of food between Greenville and New Bern alone in just this last fiscal year.

Nine on your side will have some of our very own employees volunteering at the food bank along with Monarch Meadows in Grifton, N.C. on June 17th.

For those who may be experiencing food insecurity you can click here to visit the food bank’s website.