9OYS Coverage: Agencies across ENC preparing for winter weather

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Most agencies in Pitt County, like police and fire rescue, are business as usual with a few additional officers and firefighters on call.

But Greenville Public Works employees have been working throughout the day to prepare for the snow and what may come next.

In Carteret County, expect slippery and snow-covered roads plus reduced visibility, that’s according to county leaders and they’re not the only ones preparing.

Managers at Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative say crews are ready to respond to any downed power lines — rain, snow or shine.

While this area doesn’t usually see a lot of snow, the company has a plan in place. ​

Crews are on standby, including contractors for any downed trees or limbs that take out power lines. ​

If you’re wondering if the electric company can see your power outage, it can.

A dispatch team has an alert system, so crews can be sent to the most severe power outages first. ​

Utility managers say they’re treating these winter conditions like they would any other scenario. ​

“We don’t see snowstorms very often, but we do see hurricanes and it’s very similar,” said Will Pittman, Vice President of Engineering and Operations of Carteret-Craven Electric Co-Op.

“So, this is no different than any other storm or any respond we would have, just the type of weather,” said Lisa Galizia, Communications Director.

If you do happen to see a downed power line, the utility asks you to stay away and let lineman do their job. ​

If you see arking and sparking, call 911. ​

Another area that could see snow building up is Beaufort County.

Workers in Washington will be keeping an eye on conditions there.

Preparations are already underway here in Washington.

The city manager tells me that they are monitoring weather conditions.

He’s preparing for crews to come in this evening to put down salt and get snowplows ready if needed.

Some city employees are working extended hours prepare for the weather

They have another shift of workers coming in at midnight, plus more people on stand-by.

The city manager also adds they are working with NCDOT to keep as many roadways to stay open throughout the night as they can.

He also adds that if you can, stay home.

If you have any emergencies during the weather, emergency services will be available.

