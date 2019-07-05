9OYS Living Local: Aboard the ‘Pirates Revenge’ in Beaufort

Today we are Living Local in Beaufort!

WNCT’s Marquise Meda joined some pirates out on the water.

He went to Beaufort to climb aboard the Pirates Revenge.

The immersive experience will bring you out to sea, where you’ll unleash your inner pirate as you man the water cannons while dueling for treasure.

All hands will need to be on deck.

The Revenge is a 40ft. pirate replica ship.

It took its first voyage in 2006, carrying the east coasts finest pirates from the rocky shores of Maine, to their new home here in here Beaufort during the summer of 2015.

Still new to the ocean the Pirates Revenge is rich in its tales.

While aboard this beauty you’ll hear the stories of Blackbeard himself who is regarded as the most vicious and feared pirate to ever sail the seven seas.

As every pirate knows, story time is only for smooth sailing.

So, make sure to hold your hands steady as the tides push water against the ships hull.

During this 90-minute cruise, each child will be issued a bandanna, members who are ready for the challenge will train to swordfight, and shoot cannons, and of course, every pirate has to learn and recite the pirate’s oath.

The exclusive experience is well suited for family members of all ages.

The ship seats 45 mates and is a thrill from start to finish.

It’s a true treasure, and x marks the spot here along first street.