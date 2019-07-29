9OYS Living Local: Pamlico County

A small coastal town in Pamlico County sits on the Neuse River providing opportunities for sailing and a taste of paradise.

Sally Belangia is the mayor and says these boasts hold a special place in her heart.

“I’ve lived here all my life and I grew up commercial fishing but as a teenager, the sail boast started coming and now that is the big thing in oriental they come everywhere to go sailing on our beautiful Neuse River,” said Belangia.

The coastal town is filled with smiling faces and love.

But things took a turn for the worst last year when the Town of Oriental took a hit during Hurricane Florence.

But that natural disaster hasn’t stopped the resilient town.

The town has been pushing through keeping their traditions going like their Annual Croaker Festival.

For Mayor Sally, there’s no place like home

“It’s like paradise to me,” said Belangia.

The mayor’s add coming later this Summer there will be sailboat races that everyone can participate in.