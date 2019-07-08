9OYS Living Local: Swan Quarter ferry system

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) Coming into Swan Quarter, you won’t have trouble finding the ferry.

Because it’s something members of township are proud of it.

“They can come here and leave at 7 a.m. in the summertime and have a day on Ocracoke and get back that evening,” said Robert Castle, Operations Manager of Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal.

The system makes four trips back and forth a day.

And the ride is affordable.

Its only about $15 per car and $1 for a walk on.

Crew members said the best part of this job is the people.

One of those passengers is David Forbes.

“Go upstairs do a crossword puzzle read a book,” said Forbes.

He said taking the ferry to his vacation home is better than traveling on land.