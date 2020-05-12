9OYS pays tribute to Onslow County health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Men and women are devoting much time to helping coronavirus patients and are risking their own lives in the process.

9OYS is highlighting the job of health care workers during this time including at Onslow County Memorial Hospital.

One healthcare worker in Jacksonville says they face a level of uncertainty everyday with the coronavirus, but employees don’t regret what they do.

Employees like Josephine Malfitano conduct coronavirus testing and help patients with questions surrounding the virus. One of her roles is being a nurse practitioner in the respiratory diagnostics center, otherwise known as the RDC.

The biggest challenge for Malfitano and her team is adapting to changes because of the pandemic, but she has never been more certain of her role as a medical worker.

“I feel very proud, very privileged to be able to be able to provide care, to be demonstrating what we are here for,” said Malfitano.

Nurses are taking precautions during their shift and at home — that includes following CDC guidelines and changing out of their uniform once they’re done working.