9OYS: Scotland Neck budget issues

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCT) The copies of the town audit from 2016-2017 and 2018 says the town spent a lot more money than they should have.

But officials say it is a big mistake

They say it isn’t money missing – it’s a piece of paper that was missing explaining all of it.

Algelique Gray is running for town commissioner in Scotland Neck.

She’s lived here all her life and says she’s noticed a lot of problems.

If you look at these audits from 2016 and 2017 – it says that the town spent more than was in the budget in several areas.

In some cases – it says they spent almost $500,000 too much.

So, where’s the money?

The audit says too much money was spent in the Och Grant Fund – Marketing Fund and the Water and Sewer Fund.

The answer comes from town clerk Nancy Dempsey

Dempsey says the auditor says that was wrong – they needed to submit the number of dollars in each fund since the beginning and that’s why it says they spent too much money.

And she says that’s the case for each fund.

She says that’s been corrected.

But the problem is deeper than that.

James Mills is a former mayor and he’s running for election again.

He says the problem has been going on for a very long time.

Mills and Gray are even going so far as to say the mayor and officials are stealing money from the town.

They say the money is missing and there’s nothing to show for it in town.

They say there’s nothing to do and there’s a lot of problems with roads and run-down houses.

Current mayor Eddie Braxton says in his time here – they’ve added two gas stations – there’s a lot of money spent on fixing roads and they’re in the process of taking over dilapidated homes from people so they can tear them down

He says it just all takes time.

As for the mayor and officials being accused of stealing money – they say that just isn’t true.

Election day is next Tuesday.