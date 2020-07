GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This year is the 4th annual Ronald McDonald House Telethon on WNCT 9 On Your Side.

The money raised during the telethon goes to help the those provide for those families in need.

The telethon will be on August 7 from 6am to 7pm.

You can donate right now by texting WNCT25 to 44321.

Click here to donate online.