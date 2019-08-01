9OYS to host Ronald McDonald House Telethon on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT 9 On Your Side wants you to join us in helping families right here in the East.

On Friday, August 2, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., WNCT is going to host a telethon to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

You can donate by calling the numbers soon to be provided, online or you can text WNCT25 to 44321.

You can even follow the progress on donations made through text here.

The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina supports families when a child becomes sick or injured and they’re not able to be at their own home.

They might have to venture far from home for treatment or for extended hospital stays, which puts added stress on a family both emotionally and financially.

The Ronald McDonald House keeps these families close at no charge and provides them with a hot meal, a warm shower and a comfortable place to lay their head.