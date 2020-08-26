A clinical researcher at ECU shares information on stuttering, language disorders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – About 3 million people in the U.S. stutter, impacting people of all ages.

A researcher at East Carolina University is working to learn more about this disorder.

Doctor Patrick Briley is an expert in language disorders, in fact, he grew up with a stutter himself.

He says, “One thing that I experienced that I really don’t want others to experience is the avoidance behaviors. They speak around the words that they say that they anticipate being problematic.”

It can affect someone’s life.

“Many people who stutter will choose different jobs as a result of stuttering, they won’t participate in certain social activities, they may not try out for a team or talk in class, ask questions,” Briley explains.

There’s no cure for stuttering, but there are therapies.

Briley says school workers should address stuttering if they notice it.

He says breaking down the stigma around stuttering helps lead to understanding it.

“We have to work towards also listening to those things that are not experienced by the listener but experience by the speaker those things like fear. and shame and social anxieties and avoidance behaviors.”

Briley’s advice? Be patient with people who stutter.

He shares, “Allowing a person to be heard and so not completing their sentences and giving them the attention that they deserve and letting them know that what they’re saying deserves to be heard, not rushing them.”

ECU has a speech, language and hearing clinic that provides services for stuttering and other communication disorders.

The number for ECU’s clinic is 252-744-6104.

You can also find more information here.